Morrill Hall launches virtual tour on 150th anniversary
Morrill Hall launches virtual tour on 150th anniversary

  • Updated
Morrill Hall, 1.23

Christian Leach, with exhibit creator Pacific Studio, fastens the paws of a saber-toothed cat (Barbourofelis fricki) while installing exhibits in the new "Cherish Nebraska" project on the fourth floor of Morrill Hall in 2019.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Visitors can now step into Morrill Hall from just about anywhere in the world. 

On Monday, the University of Nebraska State Museum launched a free virtual tour of the museum on its website

Through the virtual tour, which was created in partnership with Nebraska Public Media, visitors can explore all four floors of the museum's content.

"I'm very excited that 24/7 you will be able to jump on our website and tour your favorite gallery or use it as a resource in an afterschool setting or wherever, however," museum director Susan Weller said at a news conference Monday. 

Gov. Pete Ricketts joined her Monday — the 150th anniversary of the founding of the museum — to sign a proclamation naming the day State Museum Day. 

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Museum offered virtual programming and virtual field trips while the museum was closed. More than 900,000 people from all 50 states and 72 countries engaged with the museum's digital content during 2020, public relations and membership manager Caroline Clements said. 

Weller said she hopes the virtual tour option will allow even more people access to the museum's exhibits. 

"As much as we want people to come here and visit us here, we are aware that Nebraska is a very large state, and we need to meet Nebraskans where they live," Weller said. "We will continue to push on with innovative virtual programming."

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

