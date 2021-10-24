Morfeld says redistricting results would have been worse in 2022 legislative session

Morfeld, a Democrat who was a member of the Legislature's Redistricting Committee, said "Republicans made some last-minute decisions" that sliced up Lancaster County's legislative districts.

"The process was not transparent," he said.

But Morfeld said he believes there would have been "much worse outcomes for Lancaster County" in a regular session.

Vote-trading involving other pieces of legislation, and distribution of hundreds of millions of dollars of federal pandemic relief would have been "on the table," he said.

"I was really scared to see what might happen if we waited until the regular session."

Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln, a Democrat, said he "agreed to drop a filibuster" that he had begun to mount against the redistricting plan because he became convinced that "moving to next January would be worse."

Hansen said he was "not happy with the process."