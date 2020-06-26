More young people testing COVID positive, local health officials say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As young people in Lincoln and Lancaster County get out more — to bars and large gatherings, often with no face coverings — they’re contracting COVID-19 at a significantly higher rate than older residents, local health officials said.

So far this month, 65% of the positive cases have been in people under 40, interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said Friday.

Previously, most of the positive cases were in older people, she said, but that’s switched to a younger population. Of the 452 new cases so far this month, 293 have been in people under 40. This week alone, 73% of the new cases are people under 40, and 25% are under 20 years of age.

Investigators say many of those infected reported going to bars, large social gatherings or campsites with lots of people and no masks, Lopez said, a concerning trend.

She said those who have been to bars or large gatherings should get tested, even if they’re asymptomatic.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird urged young people to take precautions — washing hands, wearing face coverings and maintaining social distance — to protect others in the community.