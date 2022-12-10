More work to be done once Lincoln South Beltway opens

Traffic will begin traversing the long-anticipated South Beltway on Wednesday, but work on two of the five connections to the new roadway are still on the to-do list.

Construction on roundabouts on Saltillo Road at 84th Street and at the new Jamaica Avenue connection to the South Beltway just east of 27th Street will begin in the spring, said Curt Mueting, a state construction engineer overseeing the project.

Until that work is completed, motorists from Lincoln and elsewhere seeking to access the beltway will be limited to interchanges at U.S. 77 on the western edge of the 11-mile expressway, 120th Street on the east edge and an intermediate connection at 68th Street.

On the eastern portion of the beltway, an interchange at 82nd Street will shuttle traffic to and from Saltillo Road at 84th Street, where the state will build a roundabout similar to the one already completed at 70th Street, Mueting said.

On the western portion, the state will build a roundabout at about 30th Street, part of a new stretch of road that will connect to a beltway interchange and continues to Bennet Road. Once it's finished, traffic going south from Lincoln on 27th Street, which dead-ends at Saltillo Road, will turn east and continue to the roundabout to reach the beltway.

Saltillo Road will close in both areas during roundabout construction, which Mueting said officials hope to finish by the fall of 2023. But the opening of the beltway is expected to take some of the strain off Saltillo Road traffic volume.

The timing of the remaining work was built into the beltway construction schedule from the beginning, but coordination with a city roads project didn't account for the South Beltway opening this week, nearly 6 months ahead of schedule.

A BELTWAY BREAKDOWN 11: Miles of new four-lane expressway running from U.S. 77 to 120th Street 17: Stoplights along Nebraska 2 route through Lincoln that the beltway will replace 21: Bridges constructed 300: Hawkins workers assigned during peak of the project 400: Nebraska Parkway signs installed along former Nebraska 2 route 2,245: Length (in feet) of longest ramp at east interchange 13,000: Daily projected vehicle traffic $352 million: Construction cost, the most expensive project in state history

Ongoing street construction related to Standing Bear High School, which will open in August near the beltway, has 70th Street closed between Rokeby and Saltillo roads.

The city is building a roundabout at Carger Lane, which will become one of the entrances to the new high school, said Lincoln Public Schools Operations Director Scott Wieskamp.

Carger Lane is about two blocks north of Saltillo Road, which means motorists driving south from Lincoln will have to get to Saltillo Road — and the 70th Street roundabout leading to the beltway — from either 84th Street or 56th Street.

The state will hold off on work at 84th Street until 70th Street is open in the spring.

And when the state starts work at 84th Street, work will also begin on another roundabout entrance to the high school at about 77th and Saltillo Road.

Beyond the beltway work, there are more improvements planned for Saltillo Road.

Within 1-1½ years, Lancaster County plans to undertake an $8.8 million project to widen the traffic lanes on Saltillo Road and add shoulders roughly between the Jamaica Avenue and 68th Street interchanges, with roundabouts at 40th, 54th and 56th streets.

YEARS IN THE MAKING 1960s: Initial concept of a beltway around the city of Lincoln 1971: West, south and east corridors identified 2003: Nebraska Department of Roads conducts engineering study on South Beltway segment 2009: Beltway put on hold due to lack of funding 2011: Senators pass Build Nebraska Act which diverts one-quarter of one cent of state sales tax to pay for roads projects 2013: South Beltway project reopened 2019: Hawkins Construction submits $352 million bid to build South Beltway 2020: South Beltway construction begins Dec. 14: State to celebrate opening of South Beltway six months ahead of schedule

