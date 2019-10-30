In his 74 years, P. Stephen Potter danced with the Rockettes, completed more passes at Memorial Stadium than any other Nebraskan, became a third-generation pharmacist and ended up practicing law for nearly 50 years — wearing a wig at his first courtroom appearance.
“Steve was very eclectic and he loved an audience,” said his former wife, Elizabeth Barrett. “That’s one of the reasons he enjoyed being in the courtroom.”
The Gothenburg native died unexpectedly in his hometown Oct. 24, three weeks before his 75th birthday — the day he’d told others he planned to retire.
But his family and friends had heard that before, said his daughter, Betsy Potter of Colorado. He loved law too much to stay away.
“The week before he died, he took on four more cases, so, honestly, I don’t think he was going to retire,” she said. “I think if he had, it would probably be partially.”
She called her father an adventurer who pushed boundaries and pushed himself. He was a mountain biker, rock climber and scuba diver who ran marathons and competed in triathlons. He would take his family on ski trips to Winter Park, Colorado, eight to 10 weekends each winter.
“He always said if you weren’t bleeding or throwing up, you’re not having a good time.”
He was born Paul Stephen Potter but went by Steve. And he was active from a young age. “He was an exceptional athlete in high school. He was an exceptionally good dancer,” said District Court Judge Jim Doyle, a longtime friend.
Potter studied and taught dance in North Platte during high school, and spent a summer in New York, taking lessons from the Rockettes.
“I found out that for Nebraska, I was very, very good,” he told a reporter in 1983. “But New York City is full of very, very good dancers. If you don’t have that extra little spark of excellence or genius, the odds are just incredible.”
He became a pharmacist instead, like his father and grandfather. He graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1969 but was soon back in class.
“He didn’t want to push pills around for the rest of his life, so he went to law school,” Barrett said.
He graduated from Creighton in 1972 and took a job as a chief deputy prosecutor in Hall County. He’d always had long hair — he was called a beatnik in school in Gothenburg, he said in 1986 — but he hid it from his new boss at first, wearing a short-haired wig to court the first couple of weeks. His supervisor later softened and Potter let his hair down in public, Barrett said.
State Sen. Matt Williams grew up with Potter; their families were close. “We’ve called each other brothers for a long, long time.”
Williams was three years younger, but they both ended up in law school at the same time, Williams in Lincoln, Potter in Omaha.
His friend believed in the system. “And that everyone deserves a fair shot at the system. At the end of the day, I think that’s why he enjoyed spending the last of many years of his career on the defense’s side. It didn’t matter if the customer could afford him or not. It didn’t matter if they were an upstanding citizen or not. He believed everybody deserved the right to a good counsel.”
Even if counsel liked to stand out. Potter carried a cane inside the courtroom, though he didn’t need it outside. He wore a coat and tie to conform, though his clothing was often mismatched. And he had special ugly-sweater-type sports coats for the holidays, Williams said.
“When people look at Steve Potter that way, they would guess here’s a guy who came through college in the '60s and was a very liberal guy that never grew up. I would say that’s totally wrong.”
He never touched alcohol, never used drugs and, politically, was a total conservative, Williams said. “Those three things don’t match what people see when they see Steve Potter.”
Potter and Doyle were close, but they often found themselves on opposite sides of a case. And that was never a problem, Doyle said. “He was always professional and maintained a professional attitude the entire time. He never took it personally and he never took advantage of me.”
Potter made the news when he represented Erwin Charles Simants, who killed six members of the same family in Sutherland in 1975. But he became famous for the 36 years he spent slinging hot dogs at Memorial Stadium.
He started as a student in 1963, buying a baggy outfit and short pants to stand out. When those wore out, he bought a three-piece suit at Goodwill.
The long-haired Hot Dog Man became a performer on the sidelines, drawing the attention of Charles Kuralt and CBS News in 1986. He could throw a foil-wrapped hot dog behind his back with either hand, and his end-over-end backspin could land a hot dog 40 rows up.
Customers would put their money in the foil and throw the wad back to him. He’d make $50 to $75 per game, enough for gas and food.
But his gig ended in 2000. He wanted to carry his 3-year-old daughter in a backpack; the university wanted him to buy her a game ticket.
And when he disappeared, replaced in part by Der Viener Schlinger, no one seemed to notice. “It is so important that you don’t start taking yourself too seriously,” he told CBS News in a follow-up story. “I actually expected this big backlash of: ‘Where’s the Hot Dog Man?’”
He was staying busy, as usual. He developed Potter’s Pasture, a 1,200-acre mountain bike park with nearly 100 miles of trails. Anyone was welcome to ride there for free, even if it opened him to liability, he told Nebraska Life Magazine in 2012.
“I’m wide-open. If a client asked me about doing something like this, I would say absolutely no way. It’s crazy. Even if you don’t charge, there are so many potential liabilities.”
He was traveling to Belize and Costa Rica and Arizona, where he also owned property. He was helping and teaching others.
“He loved coaching and mentoring people, whether it was athletic endeavors or mentoring lawyers,” said his niece, Hollie Wieland, an attorney in Colorado Springs. “That was a common thread throughout his life, helping people.”
She was close to her uncle. He taught her to water ski when she was 4. “And he taught me to hitchhike when I was 10, which is questionable,” she laughed.
He was a showman, she said. He loved making an entrance. He wore shorts and a tuxedo jacket to her wedding.
And, of course, the Hot Dog Man was practicing law. “His first love was definitely his job and the law,” said daughter Betsy. “He would have wanted to work up until he died.”
His family and friends are planning a celebration of life Nov. 9, the day they’d planned to throw him a surprise retirement party.