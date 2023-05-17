For the past five years, the 94-year-old building at 2202 S. 11th St. has been the near-constant subject of planning and fundraising and renovations at the hands of the mental health care provider CenterPointe.

But by Wednesday — the day before the 50-year-old nonprofit was set to celebrate the grand opening of their Campus for Health and WellBeing at the former site of Trabert Hall — all that was left were finishing touches.

"It's the day before the party, right?" said Topher Hansen, CenterPointe's chief executive, as workers throughout the 60,000-square foot building applied last-minute coats of paint to walls still wearing blue masking tape.

For the most part, though, the $27 million transformation of a former dormitory is finished — marking the end of a years-long effort that has remade the building into a hub of Lincoln’s health care system and, Hansen hopes, will mark the beginning of a new era in local mental health and substance use care.

"We think this is a facility and philosophy that's pointed to the future of health care," he said. "That it's strength based. It's positive focused. It's keeping everybody tuned in to living a healthy life; that they have emotional well-being."

"It's more than just a building," he added. "It really is an announcement about our philosophy and about where we think health care is going."

Built in 1929, the building served for 40 years as a dormitory for students attending the St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing until Lancaster County bought the building and named it Trabert Hall.

The building housed several county offices there until they moved to the former county jail site at 605 S. 10th St. in 2017.

A year later, a divided Lancaster County Board approved the sale of the building to CenterPointe for $400,000, with an agreement that the agency will pay another $100,000 after it finalizes nearly $8.9 million in affordable housing tax credits.

The vision: a facility to house 60-plus CenterPointe employees who provide a continuum of care that includes housing, mental health, substance-use disorder and general medical services — all packaged together in "a positive, strength-based approach" rather than one that focuses on shortcomings or illnesses, Hansen said.

Renovations kicked off in October 2021, and over the next 18 months, contractors transformed the aging building into what it is now: a modern, community-focused space built for a wide range of mental health services, complete with a level of detail that borders on absurdity.

On the top floor of the four-story building are 16 one-bedroom affordable housing units for low-income residents who will sign one-year leases and pay $510 per month in rent, Hansen said. The floor also has common space and community rooms suitable for hosting visitors.

Outfitted with brand new appliances and refurnished, the 450-square-foot studios aren't just for a temporary use. Hansen said residents could feasibly stay at the campus for the rest of their lives, provided that they continue to meet income requirements.

"Almost every time I tour people through here, they go, 'Can I get in one of these?'" Hansen joked.

The third floor's layout is nearly identical, complete with 16 apartments for residents in CenterPointe's transitional rehabilitation program, who spend nine months relearning how to live independently after stints in facilities like Lincoln's Regional Center.

The second floor offers 12,000 square feet of workspace for case managers, therapists, peer support and other staff — none of whom have their own offices.

The organization has instead placed a focus on work "environments" — not unlike those associated with tech startups or college campuses — to both foster collaboration and ensure CenterPointe employees are spending most of their time out in the community.

The first floor houses the organization's outpatient clinic that offers mental health, substance-use and primary medical care services in addition to a pharmacy.

And the building's garden level is home to CenterPointe's Crisis Response Team, which fields phone calls from residents in distress 24/7, responds to calls for service alongside Lincoln Police officers when requested and, about 600 times a year, provides immediate treatment to walk-ins in need of mental health care.

The Campus for Health and WellBeing is also home to a "Wellbeing Garden," which sits on the southwest side of the property near 11th Street and Saratoga Avenue, complete with raised garden beds, an amphitheater, sitting spaces and a meditative labyrinth that encircles a metal sculpture.

The garden, which is open to the public, will host a series of concerts over the summer months, including one to accompany the campus' grand opening Thursday.

Hansen has taken particular pride in the building's artwork, curated by artist Ann Burkholder, and its front lobby, an accessible space built around what used to be the building's northeastern exterior wall, which is now the backdrop to the campus' slick, modern design.

In an hourlong tour Wednesday, the nonprofit head repeatedly told personal stories about the origin of some of the building's artwork — much of it Nebraska themed — and pointed out minute details in the facility's comprehensive design.

"You'll never see anything else like that," he said, referring to a Michael Forsberg photo of sandhill cranes flying through a rainbow, which CenterPointe turned into a larger-than-life-sized graphic that takes up an entire wall on the first floor.

The exterior walls — along with the cornerstone, a pair of 100-year-old staircases and a pair of decorative, jigsaw-style walls made out of doors salvaged from Trabert Hall — is essentially all that's left of the former dorm building.

"It's vastly different now," Hansen said. "To actually watch, step by step, the transformation — it's been a blast."

Despite that hefty bill, Hansen said CenterPointe is completing the project debt-free — thanks to a long list of partners and donors that the organization's CEO can seemingly list offhand.

"This is really a project that the community has really come together to provide (for) the community," Hansen said, before ticking through a list of donors and partners that include the county, which sold CenterPointe the building, along with Lincoln's City Council, the city's mayor, the state Department of Economic Development and Howard and Rhonda Hawks.

"The Community Health Endowment gave us a grant, the Pegler Family Foundation, ABLE — it goes on and on and on," Hansen said.

Then, he turned from his spot in the facility's backyard garden and pointed to the building behind him.

"This says a lot about Lincoln, Nebraska, right here," he said.

Campus for Health and Wellbeing ribbon cutting

When: Thursday 3-5 p.m., ribbon cutting, speakers and tours; 5-7 p.m. food trucks and live music.

Where: CenterPointe's Campus for Health and Wellbeing, 2202 S. 11th St.

About: The celebration will begin with a ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. followed by live music from Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal

