More than half of child care providers say they could go out of business if pandemic continues

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In March, the pandemic hit the child care business that Kelly Kiihne spent the past two decades building like a wrecking ball.

Enrollment at Kelly’s Kids dropped 50% as people began working from home, lost their jobs or feared the virus sweeping the globe. Kiihne had to lay off seven of the 40 employees that work at her two centers, and she shifted hours to keep other employees on the payroll.

“It’s been very stressful,” she said.

She applied and received a small business loan as part of the federal relief package and got another relief grant that’s helped keep her afloat. She’s not sure she’d still be here without that help.

“It was getting pretty thin,” she said. “It was getting scary.”

Her experience isn’t unique, according to a survey of more than 1,000 Nebraska child care providers by the Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska.

More than half of those who responded to the survey said they would likely close if the pandemic worsens, and 87% of them said they’d apply for more assistance were it offered.