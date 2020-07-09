More than 1,000 Lincoln houses still without power after overnight storm

Lincoln Electric System reports that 1,100 customers were still without power Thursday morning after a severe storm hit Lincoln.
The outages ranged from southwest to northeast Lincoln, with the largest cluster of customers without power northeast of 70th and O streets.
At one point overnight, there were more than 5,000 people with an outage.
The outages followed storms that brought strong gusts of wind to the Lincoln area. The National Weather Service in Valley reported wind gusts in Lancaster County that ranged from 60 mph in Lincoln proper to 81 mph west of Malcolm.
Did you have strong winds or wind damage overnight??? Tweet us your reports and pics!!! Damaging winds between 60 and 81 mph were reported overnight, especially in south central and southeast Nebraska. Northeast Nebraska likely had strong winds as well.
Several residents of the Capital City also shared photos on social media of trees damaged by high winds.
If power to your home has been interrupted by the storm, report it through PowerLine at 888-365-2412 or http://LES.com/outage.
Twisters were reported in western Nebraska Wednesday night.
Lincoln-area residents can expect clear skies until at least Friday evening, when the National Weather Service says there is a 30% chance of storms.
Tree debris on private property is the responsibility of property owners, who can contact their refuse haulers or take the debris to a central location.
