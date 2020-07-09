You are the owner of this article.
More than 1,000 Lincoln houses still without power after overnight storm
More than 1,000 Lincoln houses still without power after overnight storm

LES

Lincoln Electric System reports that 1,100 customers were still without power Thursday morning after a severe storm hit Lincoln.

The outages ranged from southwest to northeast Lincoln, with the largest cluster of customers without power northeast of 70th and O streets.

At one point overnight, there were more than 5,000 people with an outage.

The outages followed storms that brought strong gusts of wind to the Lincoln area. The National Weather Service in Valley reported wind gusts in Lancaster County that ranged from 60 mph in Lincoln proper to 81 mph west of Malcolm.

Several residents of the Capital City also shared photos on social media of trees damaged by high winds.

If power to your home has been interrupted by the storm, report it through PowerLine at 888-365-2412 or http://LES.com/outage.

Twisters were reported in western Nebraska Wednesday night.

Lincoln-area residents can expect clear skies until at least Friday evening, when the National Weather Service says there is a 30% chance of storms.

