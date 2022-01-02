More mountain bike trails planned for Lincoln; paved stretches also in works

As part of that, the city will meet with cyclists to determine where to blaze the trails. Among the questions they must answer: How to pay for them? Who will maintain them? And do they put trails in all quadrants of the city, or one in the south and one in the north? At least one north trail would make sense, because all of the city’s singletrack so far are in the south, at Van Dorn and Wilderness parks.

The city has identified a handful of parks that could qualify, including Standing Bear, Jensen, Arnold Heights, Roper East and Holmes, Oak and Bowling lakes.

But it’s early, Bartja said, and nothing has been decided yet. So stay tuned.

Wilderness work

A pair of projects are planned at Wilderness Park, home to more than 30 miles of dirt trails — many of them used by mountain bikers.

The city applied for a Recreational Trails Program grant to install a second-hand bridge in the southwest corner of the park, near U.S. 77 and Rokeby Road.

In the past, the trail carried users onto the U.S. 77 right-of-way, but because of the South Beltway project, the highway was bumped up to freeway status, and trespassing is now forbidden.