More mountain bike trails planned for Lincoln; paved stretches also in works

Attention, cyclists: Don’t expect any more miles of paved trails this year from the Parks and Recreation Department; those will come later.
But mountain biking in Lincoln is about to get more interesting — and accessible.
So we’ll go down that path first in our annual look ahead at expected additions and extensions to the city’s trail system.
Singletrack in the city
In early 2020, a 21-year-old university student approached Parks and Recreation with a question: Could he build a mountain bike trail in the little-used western side of Van Dorn Park?
The city said yes, and a team of volunteers spent part of that summer carving a curve-filled, 2-mile loop of singletrack through the trees.
It was an instant hit.
“That’s been a positive,” said Bobby Bartja, a parks planner. “I get a couple of calls a week from people requesting more of that infrastructure, more singletrack trails.”
Later this year, the department will launch a mountain bike trail master planning process to identify more parks that could benefit from singletrack.
As part of that, the city will meet with cyclists to determine where to blaze the trails. Among the questions they must answer: How to pay for them? Who will maintain them? And do they put trails in all quadrants of the city, or one in the south and one in the north? At least one north trail would make sense, because all of the city’s singletrack so far are in the south, at Van Dorn and Wilderness parks.
The city has identified a handful of parks that could qualify, including Standing Bear, Jensen, Arnold Heights, Roper East and Holmes, Oak and Bowling lakes.
But it’s early, Bartja said, and nothing has been decided yet. So stay tuned.
Wilderness work
A pair of projects are planned at Wilderness Park, home to more than 30 miles of dirt trails — many of them used by mountain bikers.
The city applied for a Recreational Trails Program grant to install a second-hand bridge in the southwest corner of the park, near U.S. 77 and Rokeby Road.
In the past, the trail carried users onto the U.S. 77 right-of-way, but because of the South Beltway project, the highway was bumped up to freeway status, and trespassing is now forbidden.
The bridge — rescued from the renovation of Omaha’s Heartland of America Park — will keep that segment connected, Bartja said. Work could begin this year.
And the city hopes to use its biggest project of 2020 — the $2.2 million Great Plains Trails Network Connector bridge — to get more people into Wilderness Park.
It applied for a federal Land and Water Conservation Grant to retrofit an old railroad bridge inside the park — just beyond the barriers on the west side of the new connector. The $630,000 project would bring the bridge up to standards, with a new deck and guard rails, and construction could begin this year.
Plans for more pavement
But the city hasn’t forgotten you walkers, runners, strollers and cyclists without knobby tires. It’s working on several projects that, in the next few years, will extend its paved trail system.
Fletcher Landmark Trail: Planning and design continues on this north Lincoln trail, a 1.1-mile stretch along the south side of Fletcher Avenue between 14th and 27th streets. The $1.3 million project — the feds are paying 80% — could break ground in the fall of 2023.
Beal Slough Trail: Again, more planning and design this year. But when it’s done, this 2-mile stretch will cost an estimated $1.5 million and cut southeast from 56th and London Road to 70th and Yankee Hill, connecting several southeast trails to form a long loop. Construction could begin in early 2023.
Chris Beutler Trail: This is a short trail — not even a half-mile — but it will play a major role in the network, connecting the Jamaica North and N Street trails. The city could start building the trail, part of the planned South Haymarket Park, in 2024.
'One of those projects that was so big' — Pieces of Lincoln's long-awaited trail bridge project finally fall into place
Further down the road
The city has a pair of projects on the drawing table, but they’re still in the grant-application phase, Bartja said, and it could be could be several years before construction starts.
Waterford Estates Trail: The city is applying for a federal Transportation Alternatives Program grant for a roughly 2-mile trail in northeast Lincoln — starting at 84th and O, extending through Southeast Community College and Waterford Estates, and ending roughly at 104th and Holdrege.
Yankee Hill Trail: Another grant-funded project would fill in the 30-block trail gap along the north side of Yankee Hill Road, between 40th and 70th streets.
Opening delayed
Not a city project, but the opening of the new and not-so-sketchy route beneath train tracks on the South Salt Creek Trail has been postponed.
The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District had hoped to open the caged underpass — which will replace the dark, damp and narrow concrete tunnel at First and J — in November, but now that won’t happen until sometime this spring.
Peter Salter's memorable stories from 2021
Springsteen, foxes and peeping drones: Peter Salter's most memorable stories from 2021.
Springsteen, Springfield and Brad Pitt? After pregame buzz, Nebraska’s Super Bowl role limited to front porch flag
This was the second of two stories about Bruce Springsteen surfacing in south-central Nebraska. The first – about a private jet from New Jerse…
It takes a village to explore a planet, and Erich Brandeau was just one of many NASA employees behind the Mars Perseverance rover’s successful…
This remote-controlled explorer didn’t have good intentions. In May, a woman sleeping in her third-floor bedroom on Sheridan Avenue woke sever…
The original story tip was interesting enough: A north Lincoln man had built a sprint car in his garage during the pandemic lockdown. And then…
I’ve written multiple stories about urban foxes. Foxes that have killed swans at Wyuka. Homeowners who have killed foxes. And in June, I wrote…
Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter