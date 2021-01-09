More miles planned for Lincoln's trail system, but not this year

The project will cost about $200,000, Hartzell said, with a bike shop owner donating half.

Jim Carveth, who owns The Bike Rack in Lincoln and Omaha, was searching for a fitting way to honor his father, who died in March 2019.

Dr. Stephen Carveth was a cardiovascular surgeon who developed the heart program at Bryan Health, and started the basic life support system at Memorial Stadium.

“But he also loved birds, and he loved the outdoors,” Jim Carveth said. “A lot of people in the trails community knew about that, and knew I was looking for some way to honor him.”

In southeast Lincoln

Lincoln’s next new trail will begin south of 56th Street and Old Cheney Road, roughly parallel to the recently reawakened railroad tracks, and run nearly 2 miles to 70th Street and Yankee Hill Road.

The Beal Slough Trail — an extension of the Nebraska 2-hugging Boosalis Trail — will cost nearly $1.1 million, though federal highway funds will pay for all but about $200,000, Hartzell said.

The city is preparing to work with landowners to secure rights-of-way for the trail and its construction, Hartzell said, though the federal funding and its red tape requirements will slow that process.