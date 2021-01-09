More miles planned for Lincoln's trail system, but not this year

The bulk of the city’s trail work this year will be done on paper, by planners, engineers and fundraisers.
Last year, construction crews stayed busy, with the city Parks and Recreation Department overseeing the installation of three bridges totaling more than $3.5 million — all of them in or around Wilderness Park, including the 350-foot Great Plains Trails Network Connector, which opened in early November.
But with the exception of one planned project, parks officials, contractors and volunteers will mostly spend 2021 laying the groundwork to build the next big additions and key connections to Lincoln’s 130-mile trail system, said parks planner Sara Hartzell.
“It will be kind of a boring year,” she said. “We don’t have a lot of construction projects going on.”
The one project
In late summer, crews will replace a small bridge on the Jamaica North Trail, about a half-mile north of Saltillo Road.
The former railroad span was built decades ago with large, treated timbers, but some are starting to rot from years of moisture. The city already put up orange snow fencing to keep hikers and bikers off the weak side.
The bridge used to cross a Salt Creek tributary, but the flow disappeared years ago, and contractors will replace the bridge with culverts beneath the trail.
'One of those projects that was so big' — Pieces of Lincoln's long-awaited trail bridge project finally fall into place
The project will cost about $200,000, Hartzell said, with a bike shop owner donating half.
Jim Carveth, who owns The Bike Rack in Lincoln and Omaha, was searching for a fitting way to honor his father, who died in March 2019.
Dr. Stephen Carveth was a cardiovascular surgeon who developed the heart program at Bryan Health, and started the basic life support system at Memorial Stadium.
“But he also loved birds, and he loved the outdoors,” Jim Carveth said. “A lot of people in the trails community knew about that, and knew I was looking for some way to honor him.”
In southeast Lincoln
Lincoln’s next new trail will begin south of 56th Street and Old Cheney Road, roughly parallel to the recently reawakened railroad tracks, and run nearly 2 miles to 70th Street and Yankee Hill Road.
The Beal Slough Trail — an extension of the Nebraska 2-hugging Boosalis Trail — will cost nearly $1.1 million, though federal highway funds will pay for all but about $200,000, Hartzell said.
The city is preparing to work with landowners to secure rights-of-way for the trail and its construction, Hartzell said, though the federal funding and its red tape requirements will slow that process.
“If this were a city project, that might take two months,” she said. “But because it’s a federal project, 2022 is when we will start construction.”
She’s excited about the trail, because it will provide a link and loop with the Boosalis, Old Cheney, Yankee Hill and Billy Wolff trails. And eventually — maybe in the early 2030s — it will be extended to South 84th Street and the South Beltway.
In northwest Lincoln
The city is just getting started on the new Fletcher Landmark Trail, which will connect 14th Street and Fletcher Avenue with 33rd and Superior streets.
The trail will serve the immediate neighborhood, including North Star High School and nearby apartment complexes, but it will also tie into trail systems serving northwest Lincoln, including Stone Bridge and the Highlands.
The city recently hired engineers from Olsson, Hartzell said, and construction on the mile-long first stretch — along the south side of Fletcher between 14th and 27th — could begin in two or three years.
And in the heart of town
Finally, the Great Plains Trails Network is raising money for the $275,000 Chris Beutler Trail.
The trail will skirt the planned South Haymarket Park and Plaza for just a quarter-mile, but it will provide a key connection between the north end of the Jamaica Trail, at Fourth and J streets, with the N Street and Haymarket trails.
Construction on that could still be a couple of years away, too.
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter