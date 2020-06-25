Months after moving to town, cheetahs at Lincoln Children's Zoo close to meeting public

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The fastest mammals in town arrived last fall, without fanfare.

For more than eight months, in a corner of Lincoln Children’s Zoo not yet open to the public, the three cheetah sisters from St. Louis have been getting to know their new surroundings -- their high-tech bedrooms with heated floors, their own kitchen, their 10,000-square-foot grassy playground.

And cheetah-keeper Emily Pasch has been getting to know her new animals.

How tight they are as a group, often sleeping together, playing and play-fighting, taking care of each other in fur-filled grooming circles. But also how each has her own personality, as distinct as the facial markings the keepers use to tell them apart.

Sita is the most curious, the first to go after the balls Pasch throws for the long-legged cats.

Saba is the biggest and bossiest, the most likely to vocalize her needs. “She’s large and in charge.”

Nane likes to study her keepers, watch while they clean the cheetah quarters or prepare each animal’s daily 2½ to 3 pounds of meat. “I call her my angel girl,” Pasch said.