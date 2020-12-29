MLK Youth Rally will be held virtually this year

For the first time in 26 years, community members won't accompany students as they march from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s student union to the state Capitol as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Rally and March.

The program on Jan. 18 — held for years in the state Capitol’s Warner Chamber and last year in the UNL student union — will be livestreamed and available on public access TV, Facebook and Twitter.

Nearly 800 people attended the program last year.

“The committee decided to facilitate the experience virtually to support potential attendees’ health and well-being and recognize that in-person attendance would be limited, if at all," a news release said.

Organizers hope people will use the virtual performance as an opportunity to engage in discussions about moving toward equality, justice, kindness and civility. Follow the conversation on Twitter @MRally93, at Facebook.com/mlkyouthrally or at mlkyouthrally.com.

There will be no community march to the Capitol this year.