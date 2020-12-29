 Skip to main content
MLK Youth Rally will be held virtually this year
Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Rally and March

Siblings Makhi (from left), Azciá and Malik Fleming lead marchers to the Capitol during the 25th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Youth Rally and March in January 2020.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

For the first time in 26 years, community members won't accompany students as they march from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s student union to the state Capitol as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Rally and March.

The program on Jan. 18 — held for years in the state Capitol’s Warner Chamber and last year in the UNL student union — will be livestreamed and available on public access TV, Facebook and Twitter.

Nearly 800 people attended the program last year.

“The committee decided to facilitate the experience virtually to support potential attendees’ health and well-being and recognize that in-person attendance would be limited, if at all," a news release said.

Organizers hope people will use the virtual performance as an opportunity to engage in discussions about moving toward equality, justice, kindness and civility. Follow the conversation on Twitter @MRally93, at Facebook.com/mlkyouthrally or at mlkyouthrally.com.

MLK youth rally celebrates 25 years of walking together and urges Lincoln residents to join them

There will be no community march to the Capitol this year.

The rally is organized by a diverse group of area youth and held in conjunction with Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The purpose of the rally, begun 26 years ago by local civil rights leader Leola Bullock, is to celebrate King's legacy and promote his dream though positive youth action.

Pre-rally activities will be 9:30-10 a.m., followed by the annual “Call to Action” program at 10 a.m.

Events will be livestreamed on the LNKTV Education website, LNKTV, YouTube and LNKTV Facebook. 

Students carry on Lincoln civil rights leader's legacy 25 years and counting

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

