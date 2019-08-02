A 14-year-old Lincoln girl who went missing Friday night, prompting an Amber Alert, has been found safe in Colorado.
Lincoln police responded to a runaway report in the 2500 block of S. 74th Street at 5:15 p.m. Friday. According to a news release from the Lincoln Police Department, the girl's parents said they saw their daughter, Camille Iacono, get into an unfamiliar red SUV at about 5 p.m.
Iacono had previously been corresponding with out-of-state individuals, and police believed she may have been the victim of child enticement. She was located safe in Colorado early Saturday morning.