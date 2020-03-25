$1 million lottery ticket sold at Lincoln grocery store

A Lincoln grocery store sold a lottery ticket worth $1 million, according to the Nebraska Lottery.
After Tuesday night's drawing, a Mega Millions ticket sold at Schmick's Market, 1340 W. O St., hit all five white balls -- 02, 08, 16, 18 and 31 -- but didn't have the Mega Ball of 14, which would have earned the person a $101 million jackpot.
The jackpot sits at $107 million as of Wednesday morning.
