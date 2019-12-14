Wreaths Across America ceremony Dec. 14

Wreaths Across America is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, to honor veterans at Wyuka Cemetery, 3600 O St.
As part of Wreaths Across America, people across the country lay wreaths at the gravestones of veterans. The event in Lincoln will feature a short ceremony, followed by the laying of over 1,800 wreaths by volunteers in the military section of the cemetery.
Those who attend are encouraged to enter the cemetery through its northeast entrance on Vine Street. More details: 402-436-1478 or jkeese@lps.org.