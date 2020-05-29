VFW makes Memorial Day cemetery trek

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This year's wet and dreary Memorial Day started at 6 a.m. at Lincoln Memorial Park for 21 people who gathered, practicing social distancing in the light mist, to honor the fallen men and women who died while serving in America’s armed forces.

From Lincoln Memorial Park, the group moved to the Nebraska State Penitentiary Cemetery (Grasshopper Hill, a historical cemetery), Mount Carmel in the Belmont area, Fairview Cemetery, Wyuka Cemetery and finally Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

The Honor Guard was composed of members of VFW Post 131 and Auxiliary, VFW Post 3606 and Auxiliary, VFW Post 10617, American Legion Post 3 and American Legion Riders, as they conducted their annual Memorial Day service to render military honors to the veterans. A memorial service was held at each location, and flowers and a wreath were laid, followed by a 21-gun salute and "Taps." Parker Averill, a sophomore at North Star High School, was the bugler who played at each service.

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, the usual celebrations were canceled.

"We still wanted to remember, recognize and honor all who gave their lives so that our nation might live," said Tony Anton, commander of VFW Post 131.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0