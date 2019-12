Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

The band 3 Chords and a Cloud of Dust will perform at the next VA Coffeehaus, which promotes the health and well-being of veterans through music, on Friday, Dec. 20, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the VA Health Care Facility auditorium, 600 S. 70th St. (north end).