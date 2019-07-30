U.S. Air Force Airman Zan M. Haselhorst graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
Haselhorst, a 2019 graduate of Lincoln Southeast High School, is the son of Corey Haselhorst and Jessikah Gilmore of Lincoln.
