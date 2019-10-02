U.S. Air Force Airman Richardo Cisneros graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Cisneros is a 2008 graduate of Lincoln Southwest High School.
U.S. Air Force Airman Richardo Cisneros graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
Cisneros is a 2008 graduate of Lincoln Southwest High School.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.