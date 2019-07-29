U.S. Air Force Airman Darrel D. Thomas graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
Thomas, a 2019 graduate of Lincoln Lutheran High School, is the son of Darrel and Wendy Thomas of Lincoln.
