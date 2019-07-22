U.S. Air Force Airman Caleb M. Berner graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
Berner, a 2019 graduate of Lincoln East High School, is the son of Crystal A. and Scott A. Berner of Lincoln.
