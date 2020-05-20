Prerecorded Memorial Day program to honor veterans

The effects of the coronavirus pandemic have forced cancellation of a half-century Memorial Day tradition in Lincoln, but local veterans will continue to be honored.
The Lincoln Memorial Day Observance Association, complying with guidelines that limit gatherings to 10 or fewer and require social distancing, has substituted ceremonies that may be viewed on cable TV or are available on demand. They will take the place of three events which, held annually since at least the early 1970s, were presented at Wyuka Historic Cemetery (9 a.m.), Lincoln Memorial Cemetery (11 a.m.) and Veterans Memorial Garden (7 p.m.).
Greg Osborn and Brendan Moore, co-chairs of the Lincoln Memorial Day Observance Association, announced that the following have been scheduled for Monday in lieu of the traditional programs:
Local reading on TV
In place of the events, there will be a large, 48-inch wreath and service flags placed at each cemetery where the traditional programs have been held in the past.
At Veterans Memorial Garden, officials will prerecord the “reading of the names.” The ritual will be broadcast Monday at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on LNKTV, the City of Lincoln’s government access channel. It may be viewed on ALLO channel 2, Spectrum channel 1300 and Kinetic channel 1005.
“This reading will be the names of the roughly 500 veterans in Lancaster County who have passed away since Memorial Day 2019,” said Osborn.
The program may be viewed on demand after Memorial Day at Lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: LNKTV) and YouTube.com/LNKTVcity. It will also be shared on the Veterans Memorial Garden Facebook page.
The prerecorded program will also take the place of the annual Bricks of Honor event that had been scheduled for June 13 at the Veterans Memorial Garden, located in Antelope Park.
Statewide broadcast
In lieu of community celebrations throughout Nebraska, there will also be a statewide broadcast from the Rotunda at the State Capitol. The observance is a live event streaming all day and will include lighting a tall, single candle at 8 a.m. and extinguishing it at 8 p.m. The service flags, our nation’s flag and state flag will be displayed in a half-circle around the candle.
There will be two sentinels on guard; they will be changed every half hour with veterans and current military members from throughout the state, with an explanation of the event.
In the past, Osborn said, the three Memorial Day ceremonies in Lincoln had drawn a combined attendance of nearly 1,000 citizens.
“We regret canceling the traditional programs this year due to COVID-19,” said Osborn. “We appreciate the public’s attendance in the past and look forward to returning to our normal schedule on Memorial Day 2021.”
