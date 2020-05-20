Prerecorded Memorial Day program to honor veterans

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The effects of the coronavirus pandemic have forced cancellation of a half-century Memorial Day tradition in Lincoln, but local veterans will continue to be honored.

The Lincoln Memorial Day Observance Association, complying with guidelines that limit gatherings to 10 or fewer and require social distancing, has substituted ceremonies that may be viewed on cable TV or are available on demand. They will take the place of three events which, held annually since at least the early 1970s, were presented at Wyuka Historic Cemetery (9 a.m.), Lincoln Memorial Cemetery (11 a.m.) and Veterans Memorial Garden (7 p.m.).

Greg Osborn and Brendan Moore, co-chairs of the Lincoln Memorial Day Observance Association, announced that the following have been scheduled for Monday in lieu of the traditional programs:

Local reading on TV

In place of the events, there will be a large, 48-inch wreath and service flags placed at each cemetery where the traditional programs have been held in the past.

At Veterans Memorial Garden, officials will prerecord the “reading of the names.” The ritual will be broadcast Monday at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on LNKTV, the City of Lincoln’s government access channel. It may be viewed on ALLO channel 2, Spectrum channel 1300 and Kinetic channel 1005.