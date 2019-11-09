An estimated 20 million veterans live throughout the U.S. Each with a different story, they all shared a common pledge: to support and defend our country. To honor and support these veterans, Elks National President Robert L. Duitsman has proclaimed November as Veterans Remembrance Month.
This November and every month, Elks will serve thousands of veterans across the country. Elks volunteer at more than 340 VA Medical Centers, State Veterans Homes, clinics, transitional shelters and veterans facilities where they plan activities, buy needed supplies, host meals and offer friendship. Elks help veterans rehabilitate and thrive by supporting adaptive sports events, and by providing therapy kits and wheelchair gloves to recovering veterans.
Most recently, Elks have pledged to help end veteran homelessness by pledging millions of dollars to assist veterans experiencing homelessness. Elks lodges are focal points for supporting military members and veterans and meeting their needs. Last year alone, the total value of Elks contributions to our nation's veterans was over $50 million, and members served hundreds of thousands of veterans.
This month, the Elks urge everyone to join in recognizing the veterans in our community.
There are nearly 1,900 Elks lodges across the U.S. with total membership around 800,000. For more details, see elks.org.