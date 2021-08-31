 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Military note: Army Lt. Col. Benjamin York
0 Comments

Military note: Army Lt. Col. Benjamin York

  • Updated
  • 0

Army Lt. Col. Benjamin York, a 1988 graduate of Lincoln Southeast High School and 1994 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, completed a master’s degree of strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College.

Lt. Col. Benjamin York

Lt. Col. Benjamin York

The Army War College provides the Army’s senior professional military education. York is assistant secretary of the Army for military and reserve affairs.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Galapagos' pink iguanas now critically endangered

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News