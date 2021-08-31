Military note: Army Lt. Col. Benjamin York

Army Lt. Col. Benjamin York, a 1988 graduate of Lincoln Southeast High School and 1994 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, completed a master’s degree of strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College.
The Army War College provides the Army’s senior professional military education. York is assistant secretary of the Army for military and reserve affairs.
