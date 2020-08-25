Military brief: Staff Sgt. Tony Franklin

Staff Sgt. Tony Franklin , an instructor with the Nebraska Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 209th Regiment (Regional Training Institute), was selected as the 2020 NCO Leadership Center of Excellence Facilitator of the Year for the Basic Leader Course Small Group Leader.

Franklin competed against peers at 33 NCO academies in three rounds of assessments. The competition began back in March 2020 but had to be postponed several times due to COVID-19. The final phase of the competition concluded in early July 2020.

A native of Lincoln and graduate of Pius X Catholic High School, Franklin enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2005. He served at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, for about 11 years as a communications and intelligence sergeant. He returned home to Nebraska and transitioned to the Nebraska National Guard in 2018, where he has since served as an instructor for the Basic Leader Course for the 209th.