Military brief: Col. Richard J. Butalla, Jr.

Col. Richard J. Butalla, Jr., who serves in the Army National Guard, graduated from the United States Army War College at Carlisle, Pennsylvania, with a master's degree in strategic studies in July.

A former resident of Omaha, Richard graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor's degree in economics in 1994. He serves as the Deputy Commander for Clinical Services in the Kansas Army National Guard Medical Detachment. Butalla lives in Lincoln with his wife, Shannon, and two children.

The U.S. Army War College’s two-year distance education curriculum educates and develops senior military officers from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard, as well as senior foreign military officers and civilian officials from a variety of federal agencies, to serve in strategic level command and staff positions worldwide.

