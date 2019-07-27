Lincoln City Golf has partnered with PGA REACH Nebraska to bring the PGA HOPE program to Lincoln. HOPE stands for Helping Our Veterans Everywhere, and the program was created to use golf as a way to bring veterans together to share in fraternity, exercise and friendly competition.
PGA HOPE offers a free six-week developmental program, which is led by PGA professionals who have training in adaptive golf and military cultural competency. The pros help introduce many veterans to the game and give tips to those with more experience. In 2018, the program assisted over 2,000 veterans in over 60 programs across the country, and is continuing to expand nationwide.
PGA HOPE helps veterans learn the game while providing an opportunity to socialize and build community with people who have had similar experiences.
“Another benefit that comes out of something like this is the bond between generations linked by their time serving our country,” said Adam Jacobsen of the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs. Jacobsen was involved with the PGA HOPE program in Omaha last year, where he worked with the Nebraska Section PGA on adaptive equipment needs for the participating veterans.
The program is open to all veterans enrolled in the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System and will be held at the Holmes Lake Golf Course in Lincoln. The free six-week program will begin on Thursday, Aug. 29, and will meet every Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. through Oct. 3. All veterans who complete the program will receive a PGA HOPE card and other benefits including discounted fees, equipment and league play. Players can contact Jacobsen at adam.jacobsen@va.gov to register.
All funding for the program comes from PGA REACH Nebraska and PGA REACH. For more information on the program, call the Nebraska Section PGA at 402-489-7760, visit LincolnCityGolf.org, PGAREACH.org, or visit the Holmes Lake Golf Course.