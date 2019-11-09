The Kramer Sisters will perform at the next VA Coffeehaus, which promotes the health and well-being of veterans through music, on Friday, Nov. 15, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the VA Health Care Facility auditorium, 600 S. 70th St. (north end).
Quilts of valor will be presented at after the performance. Public welcome. Questions? Contact vets.and.music@gmail.com.