“I Am Not Invisible” photo campaign open to female veterans in Nebraska

U.S. Veterans Affairs photographer Gene Russell will be taking portraits of women veterans in Nebraska as part of the USVA’s “I Am Not Invisible” campaign March 4 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Photos will be taken at the VA outpatient clinic at 600 S. 70th St. Women veterans can register to participate at veterans.nebraska.gov/notinvisible. Space is limited to the first 100 registrants. Participants should wear dark clothing with no visible logos.

The “I Am Not Invisible” campaign aims to increase awareness and dialogue about women veterans and spotlight the many faces of the roughly 2 million living women veterans by capturing and sharing their portraits.

Contact the Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs State Service Office, 402-420-4021, with questions.

