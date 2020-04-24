Midway to stay dark this year as Lancaster County Super Fair focuses on youth exhibitors

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Organizers of the annual Lancaster County Super Fair still hope to hand out ribbons to FFA members exhibiting their livestock and 4-Hers showing off their projects, but most everything else associated with the fair -- the cotton candy, the concerts and carnival rides -- won't take place this summer.

The Lancaster County Agricultural Society, the board that oversees the fair and operations of the Lancaster Event Center, voted this week to focus efforts on the 800 youth exhibitors who annually bring 5,000 entries to the fair.

The public spectacle won't happen this year, a victim of the coronavirus outbreak.

Amy Dickerson, the event center's managing director, said organizers were planning an extra special event marking the fair's 150th anniversary, but with restrictions on large public gatherings still possible this summer and with some people likely feeling uneasy about being in large groups of people, those plans didn't make sense.

"We really wanted everybody to come," Dickerson said, "and there's not a way to safely do that."

Fair officials will delay the public celebration of the 150th fair until 2021.