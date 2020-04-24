Midway to stay dark this year as Lancaster County Super Fair focuses on youth exhibitors

Organizers of the annual Lancaster County Super Fair still hope to hand out ribbons to FFA members exhibiting their livestock and 4-Hers showing off their projects, but most everything else associated with the fair -- the cotton candy, the concerts and carnival rides -- won't take place this summer.
The Lancaster County Agricultural Society, the board that oversees the fair and operations of the Lancaster Event Center, voted this week to focus efforts on the 800 youth exhibitors who annually bring 5,000 entries to the fair.
The public spectacle won't happen this year, a victim of the coronavirus outbreak.
Amy Dickerson, the event center's managing director, said organizers were planning an extra special event marking the fair's 150th anniversary, but with restrictions on large public gatherings still possible this summer and with some people likely feeling uneasy about being in large groups of people, those plans didn't make sense.
"We really wanted everybody to come," Dickerson said, "and there's not a way to safely do that."
Fair officials will delay the public celebration of the 150th fair until 2021.
Dickerson described the decision as "gut-wrenching," but said it's no different than decisions that families with graduation receptions planned and weddings scheduled over the next few months are facing.
There are also financial considerations, Dickerson said. The ag society depends on people turning out to the fair to help cover the costs of bringing in entertainment. If fewer people showed up, it would be another hit on the bottom line for the event center.
The fairgrounds' revenue stream has essentially dried up since restrictions on public gatherings were put in place last month, wiping out a number of scheduled events every weekend.
Dickerson said her staff and organizers of events scheduled for the event center this summer, including the National High School Finals Rodeo in July, will continue to work with local health department officials in determining if those events can be held.
As for the fair, organizers will work with Nebraska Extension in Lancaster County to determine how to safely go forward with exhibits of 4-H and FFA entries on the weekend of July 30-Aug. 2, even if it means spreading out across the entire 160-acre fairgrounds.
"If there's any way, we want those kids to be able to complete their projects," Dickerson said.
