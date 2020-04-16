Mid-April snow goes to the top of the charts in Lincoln

It took until mid-April for Lincoln to see its biggest snow of the season.
The official snow depth total for the Lincoln Airport wasn't available by 7 p.m., but 2- to 4-inch reports common across the city likely pushed April 16 to the head of the list for storms in 2019-20.
Because it was a spring storm — one of the latest snows on record in Lincoln — the snow caused few issues, largely melting on roads and piling up only on grassy surfaces.
Forecasts of 6-8 inches of snow in Lincoln didn't materialize, with the heaviest band of snow instead lining up across the Omaha area. There were reports of 8 inches near Chalco Hills Recreation Area, 7 inches near the Interstate 80/Interstate 680 split and 6 inches north of Gretna.
The Columbus area also saw 7 inches, with snow continuing to fall Thursday evening.
The snowfall, the latest recorded in Lincoln since white stuff fell on May Day in 2013, topped what's been a season of piddling storms.
Before Thursday, Lincoln's season total was 13.1 inches, topped by the single-day measurement of 1.8 inches on Jan. 17.
A year ago, Lincoln saw 55.5 inches of snow.
Spring conditions are expected to make a prompt return. Forecasters are calling for temperatures to rebound into the 40s on Friday in Lincoln and the 60s over the weekend. Next week, highs are expected to climb into the 70s.
