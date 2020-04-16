You are the owner of this article.
Mid-April snow goes to the top of the charts in Lincoln
Mid-April snow goes to the top of the charts in Lincoln

Holmes Lake Snow Feature, 4.16

Cohen Behrens enjoys a ride down the snow-covered dam at Holmes Lake as Captain, a 1-year-old Cockapoo, looks on.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

It took until mid-April for Lincoln to see its biggest snow of the season.

The official snow depth total for the Lincoln Airport wasn't available by 7 p.m., but 2- to 4-inch reports common across the city likely pushed April 16 to the head of the list for storms in 2019-20.

Because it was a spring storm — one of the latest snows on record in Lincoln — the snow caused few issues, largely melting on roads and piling up only on grassy surfaces.

Forecasts of 6-8 inches of snow in Lincoln didn't materialize, with the heaviest band of snow instead lining up across the Omaha area. There were reports of 8 inches near Chalco Hills Recreation Area, 7 inches near the Interstate 80/Interstate 680 split and 6 inches north of Gretna.

The Columbus area also saw 7 inches, with snow continuing to fall Thursday evening.

The snowfall, the latest recorded in Lincoln since white stuff fell on May Day in 2013, topped what's been a season of piddling storms.

Before Thursday, Lincoln's season total was 13.1 inches, topped by the single-day measurement of 1.8 inches on Jan. 17.

A year ago, Lincoln saw 55.5 inches of snow.

Spring conditions are expected to make a prompt return. Forecasters are calling for temperatures to rebound into the 40s on Friday in Lincoln and the 60s over the weekend. Next week, highs are expected to climb into the 70s. 

Snowstorms through the years

Latest Lincoln snows

Thursday marked just the 12th time since 1948 that Lincoln has recorded measurable snow after April 15. The heaviest snowfall totals:

May 3, 1967: 3 inches

May 1, 2013: 2.5 inches

April 28, 1982: 2.2 inches

April 23, 1967: 3.7 inches

April 20, 1992: 6.4 inches

Source: University of Nebraska-Lincoln

