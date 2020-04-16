Mid-April snow goes to the top of the charts in Lincoln

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It took until mid-April for Lincoln to see its biggest snow of the season.

The official snow depth total for the Lincoln Airport wasn't available by 7 p.m., but 2- to 4-inch reports common across the city likely pushed April 16 to the head of the list for storms in 2019-20.

Because it was a spring storm — one of the latest snows on record in Lincoln — the snow caused few issues, largely melting on roads and piling up only on grassy surfaces.

Forecasts of 6-8 inches of snow in Lincoln didn't materialize, with the heaviest band of snow instead lining up across the Omaha area. There were reports of 8 inches near Chalco Hills Recreation Area, 7 inches near the Interstate 80/Interstate 680 split and 6 inches north of Gretna.

The Columbus area also saw 7 inches, with snow continuing to fall Thursday evening.

The snowfall, the latest recorded in Lincoln since white stuff fell on May Day in 2013, topped what's been a season of piddling storms.

Before Thursday, Lincoln's season total was 13.1 inches, topped by the single-day measurement of 1.8 inches on Jan. 17.

A year ago, Lincoln saw 55.5 inches of snow.