Mickle Middle School named a Green Ribbon School for environmental efforts

Mickle Middle School has been named a Green Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education for its efforts in sustainability and ecological education.

The school has created outdoor spaces and a community garden, and students created a video which explains and encourages recycling.

Mickle is one of only 39 schools nationwide to receive the award this year, and joins Irving and Prescott as the only LPS schools to receive the honor. LPS received a Green Ribbon Schools- District Sustainability Award in 2015.

Mickle science teacher Katie Hammond and Lincoln Public Schools Sustainability Coordinator Brittney Albin applied to the Nebraska Board of Education, which chose Mickle as a nominee and sent the application to the U.S. Department of Education.

