 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michaella Kumke to lead Food Bank of Lincoln as it works toward expansion
0 comments
editor's pick alert

Michaella Kumke to lead Food Bank of Lincoln as it works toward expansion

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Michaella Kumke

Michaella Kumke is set to take over as president and CEO of the Food Bank of Lincoln.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Barron Segar, president and CEO of World Food Program USA, discusses the immediate need to address the global hunger crisis and how the pandemic is impacting the current situation.

Starting May 1, the Food Bank of Lincoln will have a new person in charge.

Michaella Kumke, the organization’s community engagement director, is set to take over as president and CEO. Scott Young, who currently serves in that role, is retiring at the end of the month.

Kumke has worked at the Food Bank for more than six years and has more than 20 years' experience working in nonprofits. In addition to serving as the organization's community engagement director, Kumke currently co-leads its Raising Our Response to Hunger campaign, a $10 million fundraising project for a new facility.

“I’m excited to be selected for this role, because the Food Bank has an incredible reputation and has a history of strong leadership, and I am excited to help us take our next step,” she said.

Kumke has played a critical role in implementing the Food Bank's response to the pandemic, a time of record need in the community.

“Michaella Kumke is a gifted leader who has the brains, heart and trustworthiness to lead the Food Bank of Lincoln to its next several levels,” Young said. “She will have the complete and important support of the entire board, staff and volunteers who do the important work of alleviating hunger in Southeast Nebraska.”

Young has led the Food Bank for more 19 years and Kumke said he's been an inspiration for her and many others.

“Every person needs someone they can look up to and Scott in more ways than one has been that person for me, my colleagues and this community,” she said.

Kumke also serves on the Inspire Lincoln Advisory Committee, is a member of the Lincoln Public Schools Community Communications Advisory Committee and recently concluded her term as the Board Chair for Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln.

Kumke said she looks forward to continuing to serve the community through her new role.

“I love the fact that every person has a story to share whether you’re on the giving or receiving side of the Food Bank’s activity,” she said. "I love getting to connect both sides and be a part of the work to address a basic need.”

LPS names new principal of high school behavioral program
Mayor taps stand-in Lincoln fire chief Engler to lead agency permanently
March was one of the warmest, wettest on record in Lincoln

TOP JOURNAL STAR PHOTOS FOR MARCH

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Carbon emissions put earth on red alert

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News