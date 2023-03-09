Two men were arrested Saturday after a traffic stop uncovered 44 pounds of meth and roughly 9,000 fentanyl pills on Interstate 80.

Seward County Sheriff's deputies stopped a Chevrolet Tahoe heading east near mile marker 382, according to a news release. Deputies say they were tipped off by suspicious behavior by the vehicle's occupants.

A search of the vehicle also found a stolen gun.

Authorities arrested Fausto A. Castro-Mendoza of Phoenix and Jesus Villanueva of Denver on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Villanueva was also found to have outstanding warrants in Colorado.

They were taken without incident.