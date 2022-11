MercyMe coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena in March

MercyMe is coming to Lincoln's Pinnacle Bank Arena on March 26 as part of its "Always Only Jesus Tour."

The Grammy-nominated contemporary Christian band known for the song “I Can Only Imagine” announced the 26-city spring tour, named after their new release, on Friday.

Taya and Micah Tyler will be the opening act.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 2.

This fall, the band kicked off its fall run with a sold-out crowd at Red Rocks in Colorado and will join Chris Tomlin for a co-headline tour Dec. 1-13, "Chris Tomlin X MercyMe: A Winter Tour."

MercyMe was recently named Billboard’s Top Christian Artist of the decade and, in 2020, received their eighth American Music Award nomination.