Memorial Day observances planned

Three Memorial Day observances are planned for Monday, May 31 in Lincoln, the Lincoln Memorial Day Observance Association has announced. Programs are planned at 8:30 a.m. at Wyuka Cemetery & Funeral Home, 3600 O St.; 11:30 a.m. at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, 6800 S. 14th St.; and 7:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park, 1650 Memorial Drive.

Here are the details:

Wyuka

8:30 a.m. – Wreath casting honoring those lost at sea; parade begins at Historic Stables and Bridge; procession to the G.A.R. Circle; Color Guard by Lincoln Fire & Rescue.

9 a.m. – Greetings and introductions by Greg Osborn, LMDOA emcee; welcome by Bob Fitzsimmons, Wyuka board trustee; invocation by Pastor Tom Barber of People's City Mission; Pledge of Allegiance, Merle Thompson; National Anthem, Whitley Kleveland and Chauncey Loutsch; acknowledgement of veterans – Brendan Moore, LMDOA co-chair; General John A. Logan’s General Order #11 – Eric Brackenberg, commander Shiloh Camp, SUVCW.