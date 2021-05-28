Memorial Day observances planned

Three Memorial Day observances are planned for Monday, May 31 in Lincoln, the Lincoln Memorial Day Observance Association has announced. Programs are planned at 8:30 a.m. at Wyuka Cemetery & Funeral Home, 3600 O St.; 11:30 a.m. at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, 6800 S. 14th St.; and 7:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Here are the details:
Wyuka
8:30 a.m. – Wreath casting honoring those lost at sea; parade begins at Historic Stables and Bridge; procession to the G.A.R. Circle; Color Guard by Lincoln Fire & Rescue.
9 a.m. – Greetings and introductions by Greg Osborn, LMDOA emcee; welcome by Bob Fitzsimmons, Wyuka board trustee; invocation by Pastor Tom Barber of People's City Mission; Pledge of Allegiance, Merle Thompson; National Anthem, Whitley Kleveland and Chauncey Loutsch; acknowledgement of veterans – Brendan Moore, LMDOA co-chair; General John A. Logan’s General Order #11 – Eric Brackenberg, commander Shiloh Camp, SUVCW.
Guest speaker – Retired USAF Col Kenneth J. (Joe) Brownell, UNL director, Military & Veterans Success Center; decorating of G.A.R. Circle, Girl Scout Troop #20568; recognition of memorials and laying of wreaths – Shannon White and Brendan Moore; reading and ringing of the bell – Lincoln Fire & Rescue Honor Guard; rifle volley – VFW, American Legion, SVR/SUVCW; Taps – Parker Averill and Max Kvittem; benediction – Pastor Tom Barber, People's City Mission; release of memorial balloons – Boy Scout Troop #456; retire colors; dismissal, Greg Osborn, LMDOA co-chair.
Lincoln Memorial Park
11:30 a.m. – American Legion Riders; Color Guard – American Legion, VFW and SVR/SUVCW; wreath casting honoring those lost at sea – Arlene Rudebusch, NE DUVCW, PDP;
11:45 a.m. – Greetings and introductions by Brendan Moore, LMDOA co-chair; welcome – Fred Andersen, Lincoln Memorial Park & Funeral Home; invocation – Kendall Warnock, Lincoln Fire & Rescue; Pledge of Allegiance – Merle Thompson; National Anthem – Whitley Kleveland and Chauncey Loutsch; acknowledgement of veterans – Brendan Moore, LMDOA co-chair; placing of the wreath – Shannon White, LMDOA representative; reading and ringing of the bell – Lincoln Fire & Rescue.
Guest speaker – Retired USAF Col Kenneth J. (Joe) Brownell, UNL director, Military & Veterans Success Center; General John A. Logan’s General Order #11 – Eric Brackenberg, commander Shiloh Camp, SUVCW; presentation of the Steven D. Gilbaugh Award – Gailen Young; reading and folding of the flag – David Backus (reader), Lincoln Fire & Rescue, and Girl Scout Troop #20568 (folding); rifle volley – VFW, American Legion, SVR/SUVCW; Taps – Parker Averill and Max Kvittem; benediction – Kendall Warnock, Lincoln Fire & Rescue; retire colors; dismissal – Brendan Moore, LMDOA co-chair.
Veterans Memorial Garden
7:30 p.m. – music and sound; 8 p.m. – Ringing of the Liberty Bell, Shawn Quinn, Lincoln Parks & Recreation; Color Guard – American Legion Post 3; welcome and introductions – Lynn Johnson, Lincoln Parks & Recreation director; Pledge of Allegiance – Marcy Haas, Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council, Events Committee co-chair; National Anthem – Anima Christi Singers; invocation – Pastor Tom Barber, People's City Mission; history of Memorial Day - Diane Bartels, Veterans Memorial Garden, Events Committee, LMDOA; acknowledgement of veterans – Brendan Moore, LMDOA co-chair, Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council; explanation of acquiring names – Ron Ruff, LMDOA; candlelight service – Heartland MOMS/Nebraska Chapter 11; explanation of acquiring names – Ron Ruff, LMDOA; candlelight service - Erica Kutter, treasurer, Blue Star Mothers Nebraska Chapter 2; reading of names 2020 – Diane Bartels, Rebecca Bowman, Lisa Kelly, Brendan Moore, Joyce Peck, Ron Ruff, Shannon White, Honorary Ed Hoffman; additional song - "America the Beautiful," Anima Christi Singers; reading of names 2021; Taps – Amanda Barker, community volunteer; retire colors – American Legion Post 3; benediction – Pastor Barber, People's City Mission; closing – retired USAF Col. Kenneth J. (Joe) Brownell, VMGAC chair.
In the event of inclement weather, the event at Veterans Memorial Garden will move to the Auld Pavilion.