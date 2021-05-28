 Skip to main content
Memorial Day observances planned

Memorial Day, 5.27.19

Brendan Moore speaks at a Memorial Day service at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in 2019. Lincoln's traditional in-person Memorial Day ceremonies return Monday at Lincoln Memorial, Wyuka Cemetery and Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park after pre-recorded services took their place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Three Memorial Day observances are planned for Monday, May 31 in Lincoln, the Lincoln Memorial Day Observance Association has announced. Programs are planned at 8:30 a.m. at Wyuka Cemetery & Funeral Home, 3600 O St.; 11:30 a.m. at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, 6800 S. 14th St.; and 7:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park, 1650 Memorial Drive.

Here are the details:

Wyuka

8:30 a.m. – Wreath casting honoring those lost at sea; parade begins at Historic Stables and Bridge; procession to the G.A.R. Circle; Color Guard by Lincoln Fire & Rescue.

9 a.m. – Greetings and introductions by Greg Osborn, LMDOA emcee; welcome by Bob Fitzsimmons, Wyuka board trustee; invocation by Pastor Tom Barber of People's City Mission; Pledge of Allegiance, Merle Thompson; National Anthem, Whitley Kleveland and Chauncey Loutsch; acknowledgement of veterans – Brendan Moore, LMDOA co-chair; General John A. Logan’s General Order #11 – Eric Brackenberg, commander Shiloh Camp, SUVCW.

Guest speaker – Retired USAF Col Kenneth J. (Joe) Brownell, UNL director, Military & Veterans Success Center; decorating of G.A.R. Circle, Girl Scout Troop #20568; recognition of memorials and laying of wreaths – Shannon White and Brendan Moore; reading and ringing of the bell – Lincoln Fire & Rescue Honor Guard; rifle volley – VFW, American Legion, SVR/SUVCW; Taps – Parker Averill and Max Kvittem; benediction – Pastor Tom Barber, People's City Mission; release of memorial balloons – Boy Scout Troop #456; retire colors; dismissal, Greg Osborn, LMDOA co-chair.

Lincoln Memorial Park

11:30 a.m. – American Legion Riders; Color Guard – American Legion, VFW and SVR/SUVCW; wreath casting honoring those lost at sea – Arlene Rudebusch, NE DUVCW, PDP;

11:45 a.m. – Greetings and introductions by Brendan Moore, LMDOA co-chair; welcome – Fred Andersen, Lincoln Memorial Park & Funeral Home; invocation – Kendall Warnock, Lincoln Fire & Rescue; Pledge of Allegiance – Merle Thompson; National Anthem – Whitley Kleveland and Chauncey Loutsch; acknowledgement of veterans – Brendan Moore, LMDOA co-chair; placing of the wreath – Shannon White, LMDOA representative; reading and ringing of the bell – Lincoln Fire & Rescue.

Guest speaker – Retired USAF Col Kenneth J. (Joe) Brownell, UNL director, Military & Veterans Success Center; General John A. Logan’s General Order #11 – Eric Brackenberg, commander Shiloh Camp, SUVCW; presentation of the Steven D. Gilbaugh Award – Gailen Young; reading and folding of the flag – David Backus (reader), Lincoln Fire & Rescue, and Girl Scout Troop #20568 (folding); rifle volley – VFW, American Legion, SVR/SUVCW; Taps – Parker Averill and Max Kvittem; benediction – Kendall Warnock, Lincoln Fire & Rescue; retire colors; dismissal – Brendan Moore, LMDOA co-chair.

Veterans Memorial Garden

7:30 p.m. – music and sound; 8 p.m. – Ringing of the Liberty Bell, Shawn Quinn, Lincoln Parks & Recreation; Color Guard – American Legion Post 3; welcome and introductions – Lynn Johnson, Lincoln Parks & Recreation director; Pledge of Allegiance – Marcy Haas, Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council, Events Committee co-chair; National Anthem – Anima Christi Singers; invocation – Pastor Tom Barber, People's City Mission; history of Memorial Day - Diane Bartels, Veterans Memorial Garden, Events Committee, LMDOA; acknowledgement of veterans – Brendan Moore, LMDOA co-chair, Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council; explanation of acquiring names – Ron Ruff, LMDOA; candlelight service – Heartland MOMS/Nebraska Chapter 11; explanation of acquiring names – Ron Ruff, LMDOA; candlelight service - Erica Kutter, treasurer, Blue Star Mothers Nebraska Chapter 2; reading of names 2020 – Diane Bartels, Rebecca Bowman, Lisa Kelly, Brendan Moore, Joyce Peck, Ron Ruff, Shannon White, Honorary Ed Hoffman; additional song - "America the Beautiful," Anima Christi Singers; reading of names 2021; Taps – Amanda Barker, community volunteer; retire colors – American Legion Post 3; benediction – Pastor Barber, People's City Mission; closing – retired USAF Col. Kenneth J. (Joe) Brownell, VMGAC chair.

In the event of inclement weather, the event at Veterans Memorial Garden will move to the Auld Pavilion.

For more information, call Diane Bartels at 402-429-3342.

