Meet the YouTube sensation at First-Plymouth – the man and the music

The YouTube channel wasn’t a new thing, but all those viewers sure were.

Hymn lovers from across the country — and around the world — finding a spiritual salve in the music from First-Plymouth.

They came in droves that first month of the pandemic.

And they kept coming, listening and letting the Congregational church at 20th and D know how much the music meant to them. Songs like “It is Well with My Soul” and “Shall We Gather at the River” and “The Church’s One Foundation.”

Listening to this in early 2021, I know how much I miss making music together in a place and time where we don’t have to worry about masks and distancing…

I needed this so much, my husband is very ill in the hospital…

This moves me to tears…

I needed to hear this today, 2020 has been the worst…

John Casey is tuned into those online comments.

“You wouldn’t think these hymns would affect people as much as they do,” he said. “And sometimes in a profoundly personal way.”