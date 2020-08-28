Meet Puddles and Waddles: The feathery, fledgling Instagram stars of Mohawk Street in Lincoln

She learned to make what’s become their favorite treat, what she calls duck salad: peas, corn, romaine and mealworms in a bowl of water.

The ducks grew attached to their new family. They’d come waddling when called, or when they heard someone shaking the mealworm bag.

“The ducks do require a lot of work,” Gilbert said. “They like being near us and want our attention.”

And the family grew attached to their new ducks, maybe more than they realized.

Earlier this month, they found an adoptive home for Puddles and Waddles — a family with children that had made regular morning marches down Mohawk Street to see the ducks.

The new family picked them up on a Saturday, realized how much care was required and returned them on a Tuesday, Gilbert said.

She and her family were happy to have them back.

“The female will come up, and she wants me to give her love and cuddles,” she said. “Receiving that feeling back is why it was hard to get rid of them. I knew at that point, they liked us as much as we like them.”