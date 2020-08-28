Meet Puddles and Waddles: The feathery, fledgling Instagram stars of Mohawk Street in Lincoln

Melanie Gilbert didn’t expect to serve as part-time social media manager for a pair of Pekin ducks.
She didn’t expect to grow so close to them, either.
Puddles and Waddles entered her life unexpectedly, at the beginning of the pandemic and after the schools shut down. Her daughter’s friend, inspired by Snapchats of other teens with their own fuzzy ducklings, went shopping at Orscheln Farm & Home.
The friend hadn’t asked her parents for permission.
“Her mom said no,” Gilbert said. “So my daughter brought them home and asked, ‘Can we keep them until we find a home?’ We kind of fell in love with them, and now we have ducks.”
And so does their neighborhood near 33rd and A streets.
As the ducks grew and began exploring the area, families — eager to get out of the house, safely — noticed, and started making regular visits to catch a glimpse of the free-ranging birds.
“Our house was an attraction for some of the families. They could come see the ducks.”
Their nearest neighbors warmed to them. One turns on a sprinkler to invite the ducks over for a visit. Others leave treats.
Gilbert became a student of domestic duck care. She searched the internet for information and started following Instagram accounts of people raising their own.
She learned to make what’s become their favorite treat, what she calls duck salad: peas, corn, romaine and mealworms in a bowl of water.
The ducks grew attached to their new family. They’d come waddling when called, or when they heard someone shaking the mealworm bag.
“The ducks do require a lot of work,” Gilbert said. “They like being near us and want our attention.”
‘Really, really ambitious project’ — Two-story Lincoln mural to tell story of loss, life and culture during the time of COVID-19
And the family grew attached to their new ducks, maybe more than they realized.
Earlier this month, they found an adoptive home for Puddles and Waddles — a family with children that had made regular morning marches down Mohawk Street to see the ducks.
The new family picked them up on a Saturday, realized how much care was required and returned them on a Tuesday, Gilbert said.
She and her family were happy to have them back.
“The female will come up, and she wants me to give her love and cuddles,” she said. “Receiving that feeling back is why it was hard to get rid of them. I knew at that point, they liked us as much as we like them.”
They’re committed now. They’re going to replace the birds’ temporary home — a dog kennel on the porch — with a permanent duck house. Gilbert started an Instagram account, @adventuresofpuddlesandwaddles, posting photos and videos of the ducks bathing, eating and sneaking into their house.
She learned domestic ducks can live for 20 years. And she learned Puddles is a girl, Waddles is a boy, and they’ll likely start their own family.
“They’ve been practicing that. That’s how we found out we have a male and female.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter
