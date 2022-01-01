Meet Lincoln's first baby, who arrived 15 minutes into 2022

Ke’Onna Marie Anne Hawkins made her arrival a few days early and, in doing so, became Lincoln’s first baby of 2022.

“Her due date was Jan. 6,” said her mother KeKe Hayes. "She picked her own birthday.'”

Hayes went into Bryan Medical Center’s Women’s and Children’s Tower on New Year’s Eve. Ke’Onna was born at 12:15 a.m., 15 minutes into the New Year, delivered by Dr. Donald Gibbens of Bryan’s Women’s Care Physicians.

The 6-pound, 14-ounce, 19-inch girl is the first child for Hayes and father Kemar Hawkins. She got her distinctive name from the “Ke” that begins the first names of her parents.

Hayes and Hawkins, who moved to Lincoln from Chicago about a year ago, were ready for Ke’Onna’s early entrance into the world. Or at least, first-time mom Hayes thinks so.

“She’s got the basic stuff we need, I guess,” Hayes said. “We’ll have to see what else we need and what to do when we get home.”

CHI Health St. Elizabeth's first baby of the new year was born at 10:36 a.m. Saturday. Sarai Ximena Cornejo weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Cesar and Araceli Cornejo of Lincoln.

