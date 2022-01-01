Meet Lincoln's first baby, who arrived 15 minutes into 2022

Ke’Onna Marie Anne Hawkins made her arrival a few days early and, in doing so, became Lincoln’s first baby of 2022.
“Her due date was Jan. 6,” said her mother KeKe Hayes. "She picked her own birthday.'”
Hayes went into Bryan Medical Center’s Women’s and Children’s Tower on New Year’s Eve. Ke’Onna was born at 12:15 a.m., 15 minutes into the New Year, delivered by Dr. Donald Gibbens of Bryan’s Women’s Care Physicians.
The 6-pound, 14-ounce, 19-inch girl is the first child for Hayes and father Kemar Hawkins. She got her distinctive name from the “Ke” that begins the first names of her parents.
Hayes and Hawkins, who moved to Lincoln from Chicago about a year ago, were ready for Ke’Onna’s early entrance into the world. Or at least, first-time mom Hayes thinks so.
“She’s got the basic stuff we need, I guess,” Hayes said. “We’ll have to see what else we need and what to do when we get home.”
CHI Health St. Elizabeth's first baby of the new year was born at 10:36 a.m. Saturday. Sarai Ximena Cornejo weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Cesar and Araceli Cornejo of Lincoln.
Five uplifting stories in another challenging year for schools
So long, Zoom. Hello again, masks. Schools are still adjusting to a new normal, but the resilience of teachers and students hasn't changed. K-12 education reporter Zach Hammack sums up his favorite uplifting stories from the classroom in 2021.
Ada Robinson's name will adorn Lincoln's newest elementary school in northeast Lincoln when it opens next fall. But how did LPS decide on Robi…
Before she died from cancer, Katrina "K.T." Bescheinen's dream was to build a sensory room for her students at Weeping Water Elementary School…
The sky's the limit for Amanda Gutierrez. The Lincoln Pius X sophomore's unique vision of a future moon landing earned her a trip to a NASA launch.
Equity is a guiding philosophy for schools administrators across the country. At Lincoln Public Schools, students are leading the charge.
Lincoln South? Southern Cross? Officials decided to go in a different direction when naming Lincoln's newest high school in southeast Lincoln,…
Five uplifting stories in another challenging year for schools
So long, Zoom. Hello again, masks. Schools are still adjusting to a new normal, but the resilience of teachers and students hasn't changed. K-12 education reporter Zach Hammack sums up his favorite uplifting stories from the classroom in 2021.
Ada Robinson's name will adorn Lincoln's newest elementary school in northeast Lincoln when it opens next fall. But how did LPS decide on Robi…
Before she died from cancer, Katrina "K.T." Bescheinen's dream was to build a sensory room for her students at Weeping Water Elementary School…
The sky's the limit for Amanda Gutierrez. The Lincoln Pius X sophomore's unique vision of a future moon landing earned her a trip to a NASA launch.
Equity is a guiding philosophy for schools administrators across the country. At Lincoln Public Schools, students are leading the charge.
Lincoln South? Southern Cross? Officials decided to go in a different direction when naming Lincoln's newest high school in southeast Lincoln,…
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott