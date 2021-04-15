Meet Arthur and Bea: Two kittens abandoned in suitcase are now up for adoption

A playful pair of kittens found in a suitcase in west Lincoln are up for adoption.

The Capitol Humane Society is looking for a home where the 2-month-old kittens — Arthur and Bea — can get the proper attention and care, executive director Shannon Martin-Roebuck said.

The two will be up for adoption as a pair starting Friday at the Humane Society's Pieloch Pet Adoption Center at 6500 S. 70th St. Arthur, an orange tabby, is a bit more outgoing than his littermate Bea, a brown tabby, Martin-Roebuck said, but they're both playful and both love to cuddle.

Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies discovered the kittens in a suitcase in a ditch at 6200 W. Holdrege St. on March 4. Five 1-week-old kittens were also in the suitcase.

Humane Society staff have helped raise the cats since then.

Arthur and Bea are healthy, Martin-Roebuck said, and were set to be spayed and neutered Thursday.