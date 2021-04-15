Meet Arthur and Bea: Two kittens abandoned in suitcase are now up for adoption

A playful pair of kittens found in a suitcase in west Lincoln are up for adoption.
The Capitol Humane Society is looking for a home where the 2-month-old kittens — Arthur and Bea — can get the proper attention and care, executive director Shannon Martin-Roebuck said.
The two will be up for adoption as a pair starting Friday at the Humane Society's Pieloch Pet Adoption Center at 6500 S. 70th St. Arthur, an orange tabby, is a bit more outgoing than his littermate Bea, a brown tabby, Martin-Roebuck said, but they're both playful and both love to cuddle.
Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies discovered the kittens in a suitcase in a ditch at 6200 W. Holdrege St. on March 4. Five 1-week-old kittens were also in the suitcase.
Humane Society staff have helped raise the cats since then.
Arthur and Bea are healthy, Martin-Roebuck said, and were set to be spayed and neutered Thursday.
"It's very fulfilling" to see the two cats find homes after being abandoned, she said. Unwanted cats and kittens can be dropped off at the Capitol Humane Society free of charge.
Those interested can make an appointment to visit the kittens by calling the Humane Society at 402-441-4488.
If you miss out on Arthur and Bea, don't worry, Martin-Roebuck said. The center typically see more kittens at its shelter this time of year.
