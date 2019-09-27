{{featured_button_text}}

Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk. To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589, or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.

Monday — Meat sauce, rotini, seasoned zucchini blend, rosy applesauce, brownie, vegetarian meat sauce and garlic bread. 

Tuesday — Potato breaded pollack, au gratin potatoes, buttered green beans, oranges and pineapple, chocolate cake, vegetarian meatballs in mushroom sauce and bread. 

Wednesday — Honey chicken, fluffy rice, seasoned broccoli, fresh banana, sugar cookie, vegetarian maple chicken and roll.

Thursday — Turkish hash, seasoned cauliflower, diced pears, tapioca pudding, vegetarian chicken noodle casserole and roll.

Friday — Beef and potato pie, parsley carrots, dice peaches, carnival cookie, vegetarian beef potato pie and roll. 

Saturday — Pork loin roast, mashed potatoes with gravy, orange glazed beets, fruit cocktail, lemon pudding, broccoli noodle parmesan and roll.

Sunday — Rotisserie chicken, baked potato, corn on the cob, fresh apple, cheery crisp, cheese omelet and bread. 

