{{featured_button_text}}

Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk. To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589, or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.

Monday — Salisbury steak with gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, green and gold beans, diced pears, fudge round, vegetarian burger and roll. 

Tuesday — Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, parslied carrots, diced peaches, banana pudding, vegetarian nuggets and bread.

Wednesday — Sweedish meatballs, egg noodles, mixed vegetables, fresh orange, cheesecake, vegetarian sweet and sour meatballs and roll.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Thursday — Balsamic herb chicken, rice pilaf, peas and carrots, apricots, blueberry cobbler, vegetarian balsamic chicken and bread.

Friday — Lemon pepper cod, O 'Brien potatoes, green beans, plums, pineapple upside-down cake, vegetable quiche and bread. 

Saturday — Sweet and sour chicken, fluffy rice, Asian vegetables, pineapple tidbits, orange pound cake, sweet and sour tofu and roll.

Sunday — Barbecue pork, macaroni and cheese, corn on the cob, fresh fruit creamy coleslaw, vegetarian barbecue pork and bread.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments