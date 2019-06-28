Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk. To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589, or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.
Tuesday — Stroganoff meatball, parsley noodles, glazed carrots, three bean salad, mixed fruit and wheat roll.
Wednesday — Mom's chicken, parsley potatoes, country trip vegetables, diced peaches, chocolate mousse and wheat bread.
Thursday — Hamburger, au gratin potatoes, seasoned green peas, fresh orange, lime chiffon dessert and hamburger bun.
Friday — Battered fish, mac and cheese, green beans, apricots, creamy coleslaw and wheat bread.
Saturday — Chili, wax beans with pimento, tossed salad with ranch, butterscotch pudding and cornbread.
Sunday — Pork Roast, savory dressing, California blend vegetables, lime gelatin, fruit bar and wheat roll.