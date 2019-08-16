Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk. To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589, or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.
Tuesday — Shepherd's pie, mashed potatoes, salad with ranch dressing, fresh orange, scalloped apples and wheat roll.
Wednesday — Swiss steak, au gratin potato, winter blend vegetables, apricots, peach cobbler and wheat bread.
Thursday — Meat sauce, rotini seasoned corn, apples slices, chocolate chip banana cake and garlic bread.
Friday — Polish sausage, O'Brien potatoes, peas and carrots, diced pears, sugar cookie and hot dog bun.
Saturday — Chicken tetrazzini, Italian vegetables, chilled plums, oatmeal cream pie and wheat roll.
Sunday — Sliced Turkey, cornbread stuffing, brussel sprouts, tropical fruit, pumpkin cake and wheat roll.