Mayor's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast set for April 8

The 38th annual Mayor's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast is scheduled for April 8 from 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

This year's theme is "Welcoming the Stranger."

While the event aims at promoting unity and understanding among all faiths, the breakfast will also focus on highlighting efforts made in the community to welcome immigrants and refugees.

The program will feature a conversation between Sister Marilyn Lacey, founder of the nonprofit Mercy Beyond Borders, and Joel Stoltenow, assistant vice president of Development at Lutheran Family Services.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird will speak at the event, and local faith communities will also perform scriptural readings, prayers and spiritual songs. The public is invited to watch the event online. You can register at bit.ly/LNKinterfaith22.

News intern

Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.

