Mayor warns of increased spread as 68 COVID-19 cases reported in Lincoln

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lancaster County added 68 new coronavirus cases Saturday, prompting the mayor to warn residents of increasing spread, particularly among young people.

The new cases increased the county's total to 2,129, and the number of deaths in the county remained at 13, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. The number of confirmed recoveries is 740.

For the week ending Saturday, 230 cases were reported in Lancaster County, making it the third-highest weekly total since the onset of the pandemic. County health officials said a major reason for the spike in cases is that people under age 40 are gathering for extended periods of time and not wearing masks.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird issued a statement urging residents to stay diligent in social distancing efforts and to wear masks in public.

“Lincoln, this is our wake-up call," she said in a news release. "This is our opportunity to turn things around so that we don't need go back to additional restrictions on how we live. If you have young people in your life, talk to them. Encourage them to wear face coverings and keep a safe distance from others. ... The actions we take today will impact what school looks in the fall, how easy it will be to find a job, when concerts come back, and how many friends and family members get sick."