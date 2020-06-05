Mayor reflects on curfew clashes, peaceful protests and the Black Lives Matter movement

The fifth straight night of peaceful protests took a somber tone Friday — a day after a memorial service for George Floyd and the birthday of Breonna Taylor.
Candles were lit on the steps of the state Capitol to symbolize eight people — including Floyd and Taylor — who were shot by police or died in police custody over the last decade.
Protest organizers used those candles to light candles in the crowd, symbolizing the life of those eight people. After 10 minutes of silence, the candles were blown out.
Taylor would have been 27 on Friday, Pastor Janet Banks said during the protest.
"Her life was snuffed out," Banks said of the woman who was shot and killed March 13 in Louisville, Kentucky. "She was shot eight times."
The recent events have led many to activism. Patrick Schauer started One Human Race, an unofficial nonprofit, in response to Floyd's death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer May 25, and has been raising money for food and supplies for protesters.
"We support Black Lives Matter Lincoln, and we are here in solidarity," said Schauer, who received donations from about 80 local businesses. "This is something I could do to get our voices heard and join the community."
Mike and Cleo Wooten carried a 10-foot cross with the word "Hope" painted on the bottom throughout the demonstration.
"We brought it here ... Tuesday night, too," they said. "We take it around to places and people that are going through rough times."
Friday's scene was vastly different from a mere week ago, when protests devolved into violence and rioting. Preliminary damage reports from vandalism and fires early Sunday morning total more than $10 million.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's response Sunday was to order an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. She said Friday she realized that as a white person she didn't recognize how the curfew could foster mistrust and increase tensions.
That's why the city's approach to the protests has evolved.
“On the first night of the curfew, both protesters and law enforcement felt threatened and suffered injuries," she said. "In the days since, law enforcement, the peaceful protesters and I have learned, and evolved.”
The curfew continued Monday night. But the law enforcement presence, which included Lincoln police, Lancaster County sheriff's deputies, and Nebraska National Guard and State Patrol members, was restrained. The protests stayed peaceful and have continued that way through the week.
“Our officers have demonstrated their commitment to ensuring that our protesters can be heard and remain safe,” Gaylor Baird said. “And at the rallies I've attended night after night, I have heard organizers demonstrate grace and leadership by calling for peace. This shared commitment to peaceful dialogue gives me a lot of faith that there is a way forward for our community.”
That way forward, the mayor said, will come, in part, from listening sessions with community leaders, elected leaders and residents to address specific issues of inequality in Lincoln.
On Friday, young organizers invited Gaylor Baird and state senators to one of those early listening session at the Malone Center.
There will be many more, the mayor said, including a June 12 lunch-hour Zoom session with Gaylor Baird and City Councilwoman Sändra Washington.
The first issue being addressed is policing and will examine the city’s use-of-force policies and how the President's Task Force on 21st Century Policing, established by President Barack Obama, can be implemented here.
The Lincoln Police Department annually reviews its policies. But Chief Jeff Bliemeister welcomes the opportunity to examine those policies with input from the community.
“This is an opportunity, going forward, to take an even deeper dive, looking at it from a new perspective to apply these concepts to our existing policies, procedures, training, and quality assurance measures,” Bliemeister said.
Listening sessions will also address systemic racism in housing, employment and education.
“It isn't just about the police department, it is about culture in America,” Gaylor Baird said. “The conversations we need to be having, really, are ... to what extent are we taking up space that belongs to other people?
“As white people, are we taking up the space that a black person could otherwise have?"
More opportunity in American must be created in health care systems, schools and neighborhoods, she said.
“This is a much larger conversation that all of us need to be having. And it starts with this profound moment of awareness.”
Asked during her news conference if she regretted issuing the Sunday night curfew, Gaylor Baird responded:
“In that moment in time, with two nights of massive violence and destruction, fires burning in buildings, glass broken, people getting hurt, I had to make a quick decision. Over 40 mayors imposed curfews. This is a tool. This is a tool for controlling crowd sizes, and that was the thinking.
“And, you know, I came to that, with the lens of being someone who follows the rules and is rewarded for following the rules and that's not necessarily the experience of everyone in America. And for peaceful protesters. Being in harm's way was a sacrifice they're willing to make.”
Recognizing the tension and turmoil created by the Sunday curfew, the city changed its strategy regarding the protests, curfews and going forward, she said.
“You hope everyone feels the positive results that have come from the way that we have adapted our strategies,” she said.
Gaylor Baird urged people to watch the livestreams of the rallies and to listen to the participants. She acknowledged the leadership of the young people, who have called consistently for peace despite the rage they feel justifiably at what is often unequal treatment.
“That is what the video of George Floyd's callous and brutal killing demonstrated to so many in a way that maybe they hadn't been able to see before. The kids in our community, and adults as well and people across our country just want to be recognized as human beings, and have the full potential to flourish, that any of us want for ourselves or our children.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott
