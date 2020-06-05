Mayor reflects on curfew clashes, peaceful protests and the Black Lives Matter movement

“As white people, are we taking up the space that a black person could otherwise have?"

More opportunity in American must be created in health care systems, schools and neighborhoods, she said.

“This is a much larger conversation that all of us need to be having. And it starts with this profound moment of awareness.”

Asked during her news conference if she regretted issuing the Sunday night curfew, Gaylor Baird responded:

“In that moment in time, with two nights of massive violence and destruction, fires burning in buildings, glass broken, people getting hurt, I had to make a quick decision. Over 40 mayors imposed curfews. This is a tool. This is a tool for controlling crowd sizes, and that was the thinking.

“And, you know, I came to that, with the lens of being someone who follows the rules and is rewarded for following the rules and that's not necessarily the experience of everyone in America. And for peaceful protesters. Being in harm's way was a sacrifice they're willing to make.”

Recognizing the tension and turmoil created by the Sunday curfew, the city changed its strategy regarding the protests, curfews and going forward, she said.