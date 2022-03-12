Mayor, Lincoln police chief discuss changes amid series of sexual harassment allegations

In her first six months, Lincoln’s new police chief has created a portal for officers to report discrimination concerns anonymously, assigned an officer in internal affairs to investigate equal opportunity complaints and reorganized the department to provide more supervision.

In an interview with the Journal Star, Chief Teresa Ewins, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Assistant Chief Michon Morrow cast those changes largely as an effort to move the department forward more broadly, not specifically in response to allegations of sexual harassment by several former and current officers.

But the mayor said one of the things that’s impressed her about Ewins’ leadership is how she’s approached dealing with discipline issues that predated her arrival.

“That’s one of the reasons I’m so impressed with her leadership,” Gaylor Baird said. “She does the right thing, even when it's hard.”

In December 2020 -- about eight months before Ewins was hired -- Officer Sarah Williams, who resigned from the police department the previous year, sued the city alleging a toxic workplace for women. Since then, six other officers have either made similar allegations, or supported those officers.

During Ewins' tenure, three of those officers were fired, one has been suspended for 30 days and one resigned. Three of the women have filed lawsuits. The city and Williams settled her lawsuit for $65,000.

LPD has said one officer was fired for issues related to worker’s compensation and two others for violating policies regarding evidence in a criminal case. Ewins noted that officers who were terminated have not appealed the decisions to the personnel board, an option to contest the findings.

Most of the allegations in the lawsuits stem back several years and predate Ewins, and she has said previously the personnel actions taken against the officers are unrelated to those allegations. She reiterated that in an interview with the Journal Star.

“Absolutely not,” she said. “No one has been retaliated against.”

Ewins said all the investigations regarding violations of policy involving the officers who were disciplined or fired were investigated thoroughly. Being accused of retaliation so soon after arriving has been difficult, she said.

“I promised this community, as well as (employees) internally that people will be treated fairly and transparently. And I feel that that’s what I’ve done ... I did what I felt was right based on the evidence that was presented.”

Ewins said she believes in being fair across the board, no matter rank or position or if officers -- three of the Lincoln officers involved worked in public information roles -- are well-known. That fairness didn’t always happen in San Francisco, she said.

“I always swore that if I ever became chief that I would do exactly that -- fair across the board,” she said. “You weigh the evidence, you hear both sides, and then you make a decision."

Since she’s been here, she said, she reviewed the investigations conducted before her arrival based on the women officers’ allegations and concluded they were handled appropriately.

She took the job because she was impressed with how progressive LPD is, she said. When she started, Ewins said she reviewed all its policies to make sure they were gender neutral and added some, such as those to reduce bias in police work.

She created a portal so employees can anonymously report discrimination complaints and increased the opportunity for officers to discuss the outcome of an investigation if they disagree, she said.

“I want the officers to come and tell me if they disagree with the findings of their investigation,” she said. “I want them to sit and talk me through it. Have I completely heard every single person and weighed the evidence and made a decision? I think that’s the fair thing.”

Reducing the number of geographic police teams from five to four allowed for more supervision, especially so newer officers could get help if needed, she said.

Another change, she said, is that equal opportunity claims, which allege discrimination in the workplace, used to be investigated by the personnel department, but she created a new position in internal affairs whose job it is to investigate such complaints.

Another step just made public by city officials is an anonymous survey of employees by a national organization called 21st Century Policing Solutions.

The survey is part of a broader assessment by the company, which Gaylor Baird decided to do more than a year ago -- in February 2021 -- after human resources officials looking into the complaints suggested it.

Also, a national initiative the city has joined to increase the number of women recruits — initiated by women officers that Gaylor Baird said she supported — encourages the use of surveys.

“This is not the first assessment that the city of Lincoln has ever done in its history,” she said. “And I thought, you know, this could be an opportunity for us.”

She gave the go-ahead to start looking for possible firms, and by the time they’d narrowed down the selection, Gaylor Baird said the city was close to interviewing police chief candidates and she thought it made sense to wait until that person was chosen to lead the process.

Since then, 21st Century Policing Solutions has been collecting data and city policies to help develop the survey. The assessment also will include talking with employee focus groups.

Ewins said she wants the lawsuits to go to court so people can hear all the evidence and decide for themselves.

"I believe in this department, I believe in how they've conducted themselves as far as the investigation and where we need to go from here," she said.

Morrow said her goal as an assistant chief is to make sure the department is accountable to both the community and its employees, and part of that is constantly assessing and reassessing the job they’re doing.

“When we believe there’s nothing more that we can do to improve it’s probably time to step aside.”

While questions about the department have focused on issues raised by the allegations, Morrow said, the changes being made are much broader and designed to make the department more effective in a profession that’s changed dramatically in recent years.

“We know that's a necessary component and we want to bring attention there,” Morrow said. “But our evolution now is with new leadership, a new set of eyes and and we are really looking into the future and how we can continue to evolve and serve our community and those that we lead internally.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

