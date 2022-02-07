 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mayor challenges city to donate to Lincoln Littles

Lincoln Littles Giving Day

Donations to the fourth annual Lincoln Littles Giving Day – always close to Abraham Lincoln’s birthday – will go directly to quality child care providers, providing tuition assistance for children from lower-income families to attend their early childhood education programs.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF LINCOLN COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is asking Lincoln residents to contribute to the fourth annual Lincoln Littles Giving Day on Wednesday.

The nonprofit provides access to early childhood care and education for lower-income families.

The city will contribute $100,000 of Community Development Block Grant funds to the cause, and Gaylor Baird issued a challenge Monday asking the community to match the city's grant by donating through Lincoln Littles' website.

The initiative is a partnership of the mayor's office, the Lincoln Community Foundation and Lincoln Littles. Funds received from the challenge will be used to support early childhood education and families struggling financially as a result of the pandemic.

“Child care is fundamental to Lincoln’s economic resilience and inclusion,” Gaylor Baird said in the release. “Supporting access to high-quality child care has a long-term positive impact on our children, families, workforce and our collective future.”

Lincoln Littles Giving Day, set to coincide with the week of President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday, has raised $2.4 million since its inception to support lower-income families in Lincoln in partnership with local individual and business philanthropists.

You can donate or learn more at LincolnLittles.org.

News intern

Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.

