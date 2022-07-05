Maroon 5 cancels its North American tour, including Aug. 10 Lincoln concert

Maroon 5 has canceled its North American tour, including an Aug. 10 date at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The pop rock band, which includes guitarist James Valentine, a Lincoln native, announced on Tuesday the cancellation of the tour on its Facebook page.
“Very regrettably, we have decided to cancel our upcoming North American tour,” the band wrote. “A combination of unexpected issues and exponentially increased costs have impeded our ability to confidently present the first class show that you deserve.
“This is an incredibly difficult decision for us. We never want to disappoint our fans and we know some of you have waited patiently throughout the pandemic for rescheduled shows. Although current events and the ups and downs of the global economy are outside of our control, we sincerely and genuinely apologize for the situation and we thank you for your continued support.”
Maroon 5 had been slated for a Pinnacle Bank Arena show in 2020, but it was postponed, then canceled because of the COVID-19. The Aug. 10 date was announced in April as part of a short North American tour of about 20 dates.
The 21-year-old initially told police he was confident everyone at the rural Fillmore County party was of legal age to drink. But investigators later found at least 50 attendees were under 21, according to court filings.
A public open house is scheduled for 5:30-7:30 Thursday night in the Lincoln Southwest High School gym to discuss a proposal to redesign the intersection of 14th Street, Old Cheney Road and Warlick Boulevard.
Steven A. Alexander was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of first-degree assault, manslaughter and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in connection with the fatal stabbing of 26-year-old Austin Gress on Friday.