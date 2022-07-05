Maroon 5 cancels its North American tour, including Aug. 10 Lincoln concert

Maroon 5 has canceled its North American tour, including an Aug. 10 date at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The pop rock band, which includes guitarist James Valentine, a Lincoln native, announced on Tuesday the cancellation of the tour on its Facebook page.

“Very regrettably, we have decided to cancel our upcoming North American tour,” the band wrote. “A combination of unexpected issues and exponentially increased costs have impeded our ability to confidently present the first class show that you deserve.

“This is an incredibly difficult decision for us. We never want to disappoint our fans and we know some of you have waited patiently throughout the pandemic for rescheduled shows. Although current events and the ups and downs of the global economy are outside of our control, we sincerely and genuinely apologize for the situation and we thank you for your continued support.”

Maroon 5 had been slated for a Pinnacle Bank Arena show in 2020, but it was postponed, then canceled because of the COVID-19. The Aug. 10 date was announced in April as part of a short North American tour of about 20 dates.

Tickets for that tour had to be resold as the 2020 shows were refunded. The announcement implies that ticket sales were not strong enough to pay for this year’s tour.

In Lincoln, arena officials were given no reason for the cancellation, according to manager Tom Lorenz.

Credit card purchases made online at ticketmaster.com or in person will be automatically refunded and no action is necessary. All other tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2